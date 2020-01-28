Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Notches helper for 600th point
Karlsson provided an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
The Swede continues to dominate in January with a goal and eight helpers through 10 games this month. Karlsson is up to 37 points, 64 blocks and 106 shots on goal through 50 games overall. His assist Monday was also his 600th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 730th appearance.
