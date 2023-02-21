Karlsson produced two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Karlsson hasn't slowed down in February, racking up two goals and eight helpers over seven games this month. He helped out on the Sharks' last two goals in this game. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 18 tallies, 58 helpers, 144 shots on net, 65 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 58 appearances. He's on pace for a 100-point campaign if he can remain healthy, which would be just the 15th such season by a defenseman in NHL history if he can pull it off.