Karlsson provided an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Karlsson set up Nikolai Knyzhov's first NHL goal at 10:58 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old Karlsson has two tallies and two helpers in his last four outings. For the year, the Swede has produced 14 points, 65 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and 40 blocked shots in 31 contests.