Karlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Karlsson extended his point streak to eight games with the helper, but he also had some questionable defensive plays leading to Flames goals. During his streak, the defenseman has picked up a goal and nine helpers. He's up to 12 tallies, 30 helpers, 99 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 34 appearances. As long as his offense continues to lead NHL blueliners, fantasy managers will overlook the miscues in his own zone.