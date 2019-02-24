Sharks' Erik Karlsson: On shelf Sunday
Karlsson (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson aggravated his existing groin injury in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets. This will be the 10th time in the last 14 games Karlsson sits out. Coach Peter DeBoer doesn't have a specific timeline for Karlsson's return, and Justin Braun is expected to bump into the second pairing as a result.
