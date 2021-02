Karlsson (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Karlsson is expected to return to the lineup after four games in the press box. The 30-year-old struggled offensively before this injury, recording just four points and 23 shots on net through 13 games. Nevertheless, he'll continue to play a significant role on San Jose's blue line at even strength and the power play.