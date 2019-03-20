Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out another two games
Karlsson (groin) will join the Sharks on their two-game road trip but won't suit up versus the Kings or Ducks on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson traveling with the team is a step in the right direction. Even in a limited capacity, the blueliner's inclusion on the ice should be taken as a good sign he is nearing a return. The Swede has already missed nine games due to his groin issue, yet is more focused on being ready for the postseason with the club's spot in the playoffs all but locked up.
