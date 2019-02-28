Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out at least one week

Karlsson will miss at least a week with a suspected groin injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This unfortunate news was relayed from Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, who spoke in reference to Karlsson's injury from Tuesday's game against the Bruins. The stud blueliner will have a tough time matching the 62-point output that he accrued as a Senator last season -- especially with consideration to this latest injury -- but EK65 still has three goals and 42 helpers donning the Toothed Teal. Expect Joakim Ryan and/or Tim Heed to step up in his absence.