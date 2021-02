Karlsson (lower body) didn't make the trip to St. Louis for San Jose's back-to-back set with the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The Sharks have yet to release an expected timetable for Karlsson's return, but he'll miss San Jose's next two contests at a minimum with his lower-body issue. Nicolas Meloche will likely continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role until Karlsson is ready to return.