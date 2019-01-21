Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out next two games

Karlsson (undisclosed) will not suit up for the Sharks' next two outings, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Karlsson won't be back in action until after the combined All-Star break and bye week. The world-class blueliner may be stuck in a nine-game goal drought, but racked up 13 helpers over that stretch, including six with the man advantage, so fantasy owners probably aren't too worried. With the Swede sidelined, Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed) figures to be activated off injured reserve and could suit up against the Panthers on Monday. In order to make room on the 23-man roster, Karlsson will likely be designated for injured reserve, which won't affect his ability to play against the Coyotes on Feb. 2.