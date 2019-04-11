Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Picks pair of apples
Karlsson registered two assists, two blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in their best-of-seven series.
Karlsson played in the regular season finale after losing 17 games to a groin injury. Getting Karlsson back is sure to help the Sharks on the ice, and that in turn makes him a player to consider for postseason fantasy contests. He skated 26:25 Wednesday, indicating that he is at or near full health to begin the playoff run.
