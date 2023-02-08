Karlsson tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Lightning.

Karlsson got San Jose on the board with a power-play goal in the first period, tieing the game 1-1. He'd pick up another power-play point with an assist on Timo Meier's tally in the second before setting up Meier again for the overtime winner. Karlsson now has seven points in his last four contests as his resurgent season continues. He's up to 17 goals and 52 assists through 52 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner is one point shy of reaching the 70-point threshold for the fifth time in his career and the first time since the 2016-17 season.