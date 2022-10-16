Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The good news was Karlsson putting a multi-point performance, but he didn't add much else for fantasy managers. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to three points, five shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through four contests. While he's playing big minutes, the Sharks' poor defense overall will offset some of the expected uptick in offense for Karlsson this year in the first season of the post-Brent Burns era.