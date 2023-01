Karlsson notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Karlsson has assists in back-to-back games since his 14-game point streak ended Jan. 7. The 32-year-old defenseman helped out on a Timo Meier tally in the third period. Karlsson continues to remain on track for a career year with 56 points (15 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 43 appearances overall.