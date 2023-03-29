Karlsson notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Karlsson helped out on Martin Kaut's tally late in the third period. The assist gave Karlsson a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and four helpers. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 91 points (22 on the power play), 198 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 74 appearances.