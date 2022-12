Karlsson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

During his six-game point streak, Karlsson has a goal and six helpers. Two of those seven points have come on the power play. The star defenseman continues to be a steadying presence for the Sharks' blue line corps -- he's at 12 goals, 27 helpers, 95 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 32 outings. He's earned 10 points with the man advantage.