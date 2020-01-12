Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Points in five straight outings
Karlsson picked up an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Karlsson had the secondary helper on Brent Burns' tally at 15:33 of the first period. In his last five outings, Karlsson has a goal and five assists. He's up to 34 points 103 shots on goal and 60 blocks in 46 appearances this season.
