Karlsson (lower body) got through a full practice Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Karlsson isn't expected to play Saturday against St. Louis, but he's clearly ahead of schedule in his recovery. The 30-year-old blueliner, who's picked up four assists while posting a minus-5 rating through 13 games this campaign, could return to action as soon as Monday against the Avalanche.