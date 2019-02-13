Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Practicing with team
Karlsson (lower body) joined his teammates on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson should be considered day-to-day at this point for Thursday's clash with Washington. Whenever the Swedish blueliner is reinserted into the lineup, it will likely mark the end of Radim Simek's time in the lineup, though Tim Heed could also be a candidate for the press box.
