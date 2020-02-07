Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Produces assist Thursday
Karlsson had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Karlsson had the primary helper on Maxim Letunov's first NHL goal, scored at 7:07 of the second period. The assist ended a three-game mini-slump for Karlsson, who now has 38 points and 113 shots through 54 contests. The Swede has gone 10 outings without lighting the lamp, but six assists in that span will help to soften the blow.
