Karlsson notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson's fantastic season has seen him produce three goals and eight assists in March -- and it's strange to think that's somewhat of a down month for him. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 88 points, 193 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 72 contests overall. He'll need 10 points over the Sharks' last 12 games to earn a 100-point season.