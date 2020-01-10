Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Pushes point streak to four games
Karlsson posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Swede set up Joe Thornton for the 2-0 goal at 13:28 of the second period. Karlsson now has 33 points, 103 shots, 11 power-play points and a minus-14 rating in 45 games this season. He's produced a goal and four helpers over his four-game point streak.
