Karlsson posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Karlsson helped out on an Evgeny Svechnikov goal at 17:48 of the first period. The assist was Karlsson's first point of the year, as he was held off the scoresheet in both games versus the Predators in Prague. The Swedish blueliner has added four blocked shots, three shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while working as the Sharks' top blueliner.