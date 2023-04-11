Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 6-2 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.

With that, Karlsson has 25 goals and 75 assists in 80 contests this season, making him the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to reach the 100-point milestone. Karlsson has been sprinting towards the century mark recently, providing three goals and nine points over his last five outings. If he manages to get four points over the Sharks' final two games, then his 2022-23 campaign will move into 10th place on the all-time scoring leaderboard among defensemen, edging out Paul Coffey in 1989-90 and Al MacInnis in 1990-91, who each finished with 103 points.