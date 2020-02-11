Play

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 40-point mark

Karlsson netted a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

The Swede's two-point effort gave him 40 through 55 appearances this season. Karlsson has 13 power-play points, 117 shots on goal, 72 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating. He's on pace for roughly 60 points this year.

