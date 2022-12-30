Karlsson produced a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Karlsson's December point streak is up to 11 games (two goals, 16 helpers). He helped out on even-strength goals by Tomas Hertl and Kevin Labanc (upper body) in this contest. With the pair of assists, Karlsson is the sixth player to reach the 50-point mark this season. He has 13 goals, 37 helpers, 104 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 37 games overall.