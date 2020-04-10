Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Ready to suit up
Karlsson (thumb) will be available for the Sharks if the NHL decides to restart the regular season, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Unfortunately for Karlsson and the Sharks, the longer the league remains on hiatus, the less likely there will be a continuation of the regular season, which means the elite blueliner could expect to be off until October. If this does mark the end of the 2019-20 campaign for the Swede, he would post his lowest point total (40) since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. While he may not be capable of reaching the 80-point mark anymore, Karlsson remains a top-end fantasy option in both season-long and DFS formats.
