Karlsson logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson set up his defense partner, Jaycob Megna, for a third-period insurance marker. In Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins, Karlsson's 14-game point streak came to an end, but he avoided going multiple games without a point for the third time this season. The 32-year-old blueliner has 13 goals, 42 helpers, 113 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 42 outings overall.