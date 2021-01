Karlsson posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Karlsson has helpers in consecutive contests, which puts him at three assists in six outings overall. The Swede has added 12 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal, but he carries a minus-8 rating. The 30-year-old blueliner is still struggling on the ice, but he does enough that fantasy managers probably want to hold onto him.