Karlsson scored three goals on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Ducks.

Karlsson was already hot entering the contest, and he exited with his first career hat trick. The 32-year-old's nine goals on the year puts him second to only Connor McDavid (11) in the league. Karlsson is up to 15 points, 32 shots on net, an even plus-minus rating and six PIM through 12 contests. It's one of the best starts in his career, and the defenseman appears to be fully healthy and thriving, though he won't be shooting 28.1 percent all season.