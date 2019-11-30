Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Records two helpers
Karlsson posted two assists with a plus-2 rating and a shot on goal in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
His plus/minus is still an ugly minus-7 rating, but he already has as many goals as he did last season and isn't far off averaging a point per game. As expected, his shooting percentage has bounced back after only possessing a 1.8 shooting percentage in 53 games last season, but he isn't getting as many shots on net as he did a few years ago. Overall, he has three goals and 20 points in 26 contests.
