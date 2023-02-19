Karlsson posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Karlsson hasn't had a point drought longer than two games, though he's had four of that length. The defenseman helped out on an Alexander Barabanov tally in the second period. Karlsson is up to 18 goals, 74 points, 144 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 57 contests overall. He's just eight points shy of matching his career high from 2015-16.