Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Registers helper in win

Karlsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson got the puck to Timo Meier, who would convert a give-and-go with Evander Kane for the Sharks' second tally. Karlsson has seven assists over his last nine games. For the season, he's at 25 points (three scores, 22 helpers), 69 shots on goal and 48 blocked shots in 34 contests.