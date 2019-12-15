Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Registers helper in win
Karlsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Karlsson got the puck to Timo Meier, who would convert a give-and-go with Evander Kane for the Sharks' second tally. Karlsson has seven assists over his last nine games. For the season, he's at 25 points (three scores, 22 helpers), 69 shots on goal and 48 blocked shots in 34 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.