Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Registers helper

Karlsson provided an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Playing in the second game after the birth of his child, Karlsson picked up his first point of the year with the primary helper on Logan Couture's goal. It'll help to wash out the bad taste from his minus-4 performance Friday versus the Golden Knights. A six-time 60-point producer, the blueliner will be trying to return to that mark this year after managing 45 points (three goals, 42 helpers) in 53 games, the product of shooting 1.8 percent last year.