Karlsson (lower body) remains day-to-day and will not play Tuesday against the visiting Blue Jackets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Given the Sharks have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and Karlsson's recent injury history, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 31-year-old get shut down for the remainder of the season. Nonetheless, he'll be considered day-to-day heading into the team's next game Thursday at home against St. Louis.