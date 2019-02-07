Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Remains sidelined Thursday

Karlsson (illness) will sit out again Thursday against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Thursday marks Karlsson's sixth consecutive absence. After stumbling out of the gates with losses to the Lightning and Panthers in the first two games without him, San Jose has righted the ship with three straight wins. Still, the Sharks' brass is likely itching to get back the star blueliner, who owns 43 points -- three goals and 40 assists -- through 47 games. Coach Peter DeBoer still believes Karlsson will return during the road trip, with Karlsson's next opportunity arising Saturday against the Oilers.