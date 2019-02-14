Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Remains sidelined

Karlsson (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Washington, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The dynamic blueliner took part in Wednesday's practice, but it appears the Sharks are taking a cautious approach to Karlsson's return. Karlsson's next chance to suit up for game action will now be Saturday against Vancouver.

