Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Remains sidelined
Karlsson (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Washington, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The dynamic blueliner took part in Wednesday's practice, but it appears the Sharks are taking a cautious approach to Karlsson's return. Karlsson's next chance to suit up for game action will now be Saturday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Practicing with team•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sitting out once more Saturday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sidelined again Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Game-time call versus Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...