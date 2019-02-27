Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Returns to game
Karlsson (groin) returned to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
He left briefly after sustaining what looked like another painful groin injury, but the star defenseman will battle through it. Karlsson still appeared to be laboring when he took his first shift, as Brad Marchand dangled around him and scored. Nevertheless, his return signals the injury may not be as serious as it was initially reported.
