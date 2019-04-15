Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Rough night
Karlsson was minus-3 against the Golden Knights in Sunday's loss and very much looked like a player still trying to recover from an injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson missed 17 games with a groin injury at the end of the regular season, only playing in the season finale. He looked pretty slow Sunday, especially against the Golden Knights' second line, which is flying right now.
