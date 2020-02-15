Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Ruled out Saturday

Karlsson (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's road game versus the Wild, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson left Friday's win over the Jets in the third period after logging 19:26 of ice time and firing three shots on net. Tim Heed will likely enter the lineup in his place, and Mario Ferraro is expected to work on the first power-play unit. Karlsson's next chance to play will be Monday versus the Panthers.