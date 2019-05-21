Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Ruled out Tuesday

Karlsson (groin) didn't make the trip to St. Louis for Game 6 and will be out of the lineup Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson -- who has been hampered by a groin injury throughout the postseason -- still racked up two goals and 14 assists in 19 playoff contests. Replacing a player of the Swede's caliber won't be easy, but Marc-Edouard Vlasic should see an uptick in minutes, including on the power play, while Tim Heed suits up for the first time since April 16 versus Vegas. If his teammates can extend the series to Game 7, Karlsson could be an option after a few days off, though the club likely won't make any decision until closer to puck drop.