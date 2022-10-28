Karlsson scored a goal on seven shots, dished two power-play assists and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Karlsson turned back the clock with a dominant performance. He secured the Sharks' win 57 seconds into overtime with his goal, and the three-point effort was his best of the season. The defenseman has looked like a younger version of himself so far with four goals, five helpers, 22 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 10 appearances. The biggest question is if he can stay healthy long enough to make this run one that could push fantasy managers to a title.