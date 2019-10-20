Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Serves up two power-play helpers

Karlsson produced two power-play assists and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

The good news was Karlsson setting up Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl for goals in the contest, but the smooth-skating defenseman was also on the ice for most of the goals against. Karlsson has posted six assists in seven games this year, including five in a four-game point streak.