Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Serves up two power-play helpers
Karlsson produced two power-play assists and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
The good news was Karlsson setting up Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl for goals in the contest, but the smooth-skating defenseman was also on the ice for most of the goals against. Karlsson has posted six assists in seven games this year, including five in a four-game point streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.