Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Set to miss two more games

Karlsson (groin) will be sidelined for the Sharks' next two games, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

At this point, the Sharks have little incentive to rush Karlsson back into the lineup and are probably better suited to let him get back to 100 percent. The world-class defender has already missed 12 of the team's previous 17 contests due to injury. As a result, the Swede figures to miss the 60-point mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.