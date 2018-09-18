Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Set to practice in San Jose on Wednesday

Karlsson's first practice with the Sharks is scheduled for Wednesday morning, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Team Teal missed out on the John Tavares sweepstakes in free agency, but GM Doug Wilson trading for a two-time Norris Trophy Winner (2012, 2015) in Karlsson is a terrific consolation prize for fans of the Stanley Cup-starved franchise. There's heavy speculation that Karlsson and another elite offensive rearguard, Brent Burns, will be on separate pairings to open the season, but Karlsson's first practice -- or the press conference that follows -- could shed more light on how head coach Peter DeBoer specifically plans to deploy them.