Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Set to practice in San Jose on Wednesday
Karlsson's first practice with the Sharks is scheduled for Wednesday morning, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Team Teal missed out on the John Tavares sweepstakes in free agency, but GM Doug Wilson trading for a two-time Norris Trophy Winner (2012, 2015) in Karlsson is a terrific consolation prize for fans of the Stanley Cup-starved franchise. There's heavy speculation that Karlsson and another elite offensive rearguard, Brent Burns, will be on separate pairings to open the season, but Karlsson's first practice -- or the press conference that follows -- could shed more light on how head coach Peter DeBoer specifically plans to deploy them.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Arriving next week•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Could be signed to long-term deal•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Brought in via trade•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Subject of trade rumors, again•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Back on ice in Ottawa•
-
Senators' Erik Karlsson: Refutes contract rumors•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...