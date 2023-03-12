Karlsson registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

With the helper, Karlsson set the Sharks' franchise record for points by a defenseman with 84 (20 goals, 64 assists). Brent Burns put up 83 points in 2018-19. Karlsson also has 21 power-play points, 174 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 67 outings this season. He hasn't slowed down in March with a goal and six helpers through six games this month. He'll need 16 points over the last 15 contests of the season to record the first 100-point campaign by a defenseman since Brian Leetch did it in 1991-92.