Karlsson recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Karlsson now owns the longest point streak in Sharks history at 13 games. During that impressive span, he's racked up two tallies and 19 helpers. If there was any doubt about his strong season continuing into 2023, he's making it evaporate quite quickly. The 32-year-old is up to 53 points (13 tallies, 40 assists), 108 shots on goal, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 39 contests.