Karlsson found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

Karlsson opened the scoring midway through the first period, but San Jose failed to build off that early edge. It was his 20th goal and 83rd point in 66 games this season. The 32-year-old has set a new career high in points, surpassing his total of 82 during each of the 2015-16 and 2022-23 campaigns. Karlsson also reached the 20-goal milestone for the third time in his career and the first since 2014-15.