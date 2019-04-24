Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sets up series-clinching goal

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Karlsson finished the series with nine helpers in seven outings, with three of his assists coming on the man advantage. Karlsson's biggest apple was his pass to Barclay Goodrow for the series-clinching goal in overtime Tuesday. The minutes-eating defenseman is one of the best fantasy options available to owners in postseason formats.