Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sets up series-clinching goal
Karlsson provided a pair of assists, five shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.
Karlsson finished the series with nine helpers in seven outings, with three of his assists coming on the man advantage. Karlsson's biggest apple was his pass to Barclay Goodrow for the series-clinching goal in overtime Tuesday. The minutes-eating defenseman is one of the best fantasy options available to owners in postseason formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...