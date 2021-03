Karlsson produced a shorthanded assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Karlsson had the lone assist on a Tomas Hertl shorthanded goal in the second period. The helper snapped Karlsson's four-game point drought. The Swede has struggled in 2020-21 with only 11 points, 53 shots, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 contests.